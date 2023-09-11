Browns lose starting tackle Jack Conklin for the season after he injures knee in opener vs Bengals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jack Conklin’s season ended before the Browns’ season opener was over. Conklin will miss the rest of 2023 after suffering a major left knee injury in the first half of Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. Conklin tore two ligaments when he was accidentally hit from the side by Bengals end Trey Hendrickson. It’s the latest injury for the 29-year-old Conklin. He came back earlier than expected to play last season after sustaining a serious injury to his right knee in 2021. The Browns signed Conklin to a four-year extension in December. On Sunday, he was replaced by rookie Dawand Jones, who is expected to stay in the starting lineup.

