Browns lose QB Deshaun Watson to Achilles tendon injury as they fall 21-14 to the Bengals

CLEVELAND (AP) — As Deshaun Watson tucked the ball under his arm and collapsed without being touched, some Browns fans cheered.

For all the wrong reasons.

Cleveland’s polarizing quarterback, who has divided the team’s fan base since his arrival two years ago, suffered an apparent season-ending Achilles tendon injury on Sunday in the first half of a 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s yet another startling twist in Watson’s tenure with the Browns, who believed they were getting a franchise quarterback when they signed him to a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract in 2022.

Now, everything is uncertain.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is carted off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who has stuck with Watson this season despite his uneven play, didn’t officially rule out the QB for the remainder of the season. But all signs point to the 29-year-old missing the rest of the year.

“That’s what it looks like,” Stefanski said.

Watson’s leg crumpled on a non-contact play as he dropped back to pass with 1:26 left before halftime. As he planted, Watson’s calf appeared to quiver before he gave himself up and dropped to the turf.

The embattled Watson, whose two-plus seasons with Cleveland have been marked by off-field problems, injuries and poor play, covered his head with a towel as he was carted off. While he was down, the Browns and Bengals left their sidelines to surround him and offer support.

Initially, some boos could be heard before fans realized the severity of Watson’s injury.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was disgusted that some fans cheered when Watson went down.

“Whether it’s an opponent that goes down or one of our own, we don’t boo,” Garrett said. “We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall — could be a season-altering, career-altering injury.

“The man is not perfect. He doesn’t need to be. None of us are expected to be perfect. Can’t judge him for what he does off the field or on the field because I can’t throw stones from my glass house. But we need to do better.”

Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter as the Bengals (3-4) ended a six-game losing streak at Cleveland. While he has played well against every team in the NFL, Burrow had struggled against the Browns, coming in 1-5 overall and 0-3 on the road.

Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase for an 18-yard TD, and six minutes later he found Tee Higgins for a 25-yard score. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 181 yards.

“Big win,” Burrow said. “But it’s just one. We’re 3-4 now. Great teams find ways to win and I think we’ve got a chance to be a great team. We’re not there yet.”

Watson has been controversial since the Browns (1-6) traded three first-round draft picks to Houston for him. He was suspended the first 11 games in ’22 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after two dozen women accused him of sexual assault during massage therapy sessions.

Watson made six starts and showed flashes of his Pro Bowl days with the Texans last year before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

The 29-year-old has played poorly for most of this season, but the Browns stuck with him.

Before he got hurt, Watson was 15 of 17 for 128 yards. He was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who moved ahead of Jameis Winston on the depth chart this week. Thompson-Robinson finished 11 of 24 for 82 yards and two interceptions before leaving with a finger injury.

Winston played the final 3:43 and threw a TD pass to David Njoku and 2-point conversion to Cedric Tillman.

Like Garrett, Winston was appalled by the fans’ behavior.

“I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years,” Winston said. “He put his body and life on the line for this city every single day. Regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen with him, he committed every single day that I’ve been here to be the best that he can be for this team.”

Charlie Jones returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for the Bengals, who have won three of four after a three-game slide to start the season.

Watson’s injury came as the Browns welcomed running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last season. Chubb ran for a 1-yard touchdown just after Watson went out.

Chubb received a thunderous ovation when he sprinted from the tunnel during pregame introductions. The roar came seconds after the struggling Watson was booed before Cleveland’s first home game in three weeks.

“I was so happy for him to get a touchdown, his first game back, and I know how much the fans love him,” Winston said. “I heard those ‘Chubb, Chubb, Chubb,’ and we need more of that.”

The Bengals were up 7-0 before Burrow even touched the ball.

Jones caught the opening kick at his goal line, found a seam at Cleveland’s 25, made a cut to the right and was gone. He nearly got caught at the 10-yard line but kept his feet, stayed in bounds and tumbled into the end zone.

It was only the third kick return of his career. He took punt back 81 yards for a TD last season as a rookie against Baltimore.

Jones’ TD was the longest return this season and the third one since the new kickoff rule was implemented this season.

Injuries

Bengals: S Geno Stone was taken off on a cart with a leg injury late in the fourth. Stone was put in an air cast after he was accidentally hit by teammate Vonn Bell. Coach Zac Taylor said Stone’s injury wasn’t as serious as it appeared. … LT Orlando Brown Jr. went out in the second quarter with a right knee injury and didn’t return.

Browns: Stefanski confirmed Thompson-Robinson’s injury was to his throwing hand, but had no further update.

Up next

Bengals: Host Philadelphia next Sunday.

Browns: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

