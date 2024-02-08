Browns looking to buy land as potential future site for new stadium as talks with Cleveland continue

CLEVELAND (AP) — Other than a few years after they moved to Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns have always played their games on the shores of Lake Erie. That could change in the future. The team is reportedly nearing a deal to buy 176 acres in a suburb south of Cleveland, a site that could be used to build a new stadium if the Browns are unable to work out an agreement with the city after their lease expires in 2028. The Browns have been in talks about renovating their lakefront stadium, which opened in 1999 after the NFL awarded Cleveland an expansion franchise. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have expressed interest in developing the area around the current structure, but they’ve been exploring other options.

