Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. back at practice, could face Cowboys in opener

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns are heading into their opener against the Dallas Cowboys as healthy as they’ve been in months. The team said all 53 players on the active roster will practice Wednesday, including starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who has been sidelined since undergoing season-ending knee surgery in December. Wills’ absence has been a major concern for the Browns, who will have to deal with Dallas’ tough defense led by All-Pro rusher Micah Parsons. Wills, who has made 53 starts in four seasons with Cleveland, has been limited to working on the side during training camp and the preseason. The 2020 first-round pick made just eight starts last season before getting hurt in November.

