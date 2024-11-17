Browns left tackle Dawand Jones carted off with an ankle injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cleveland Browns left tackle Dawand Jones was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg late in the first half against the New Orleans Saints. Jones appeared to be telling Browns medical personnel that he thought his ankle was broken while they treated him on the field. Jones’ injury came at a particularly inopportune time for Cleveland. The day before Sunday’s game, the Browns downgraded usual first-string offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to out with a knee injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.