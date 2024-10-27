Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah suffers ‘scary’ neck injury, will spend night in hospital as precaution

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had to be immobilized and carted off the field after injuring his neck while making a tackle in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 29-24 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Owusu-Koramoah got hurt at the end of a play when he took the brunt of a blow as he tried to tackle Ravens running back Derrick Henry. A team spokesman said Owusu-Koramoah, in his fourth season out of Notre Dame, had movement in his arms and legs when he was taken to a hospital. He will be kept overnight as a precaution. Owusu-Koramoah raised a fist as he was being driven to the tunnel in Huntington Bank Field.

