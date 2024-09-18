Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah among few NFL players wearing protective guardian cap over helmet in games

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wears colorful African clothing on game days, his choices earning him recognition from GQ as the NFL’s most stylish player. On Sunday, he made a more serious fashion statement, becoming the first Cleveland player to wear a padded guardian cap in a regular-season game. Owusu-Koramoah is one of a handful of players league wide choosing to use the foam covering meant to limit the risk of concussions. The NFL mandated their use during training camp and practice, leaving it optional to players for games. Owusu-Koramoah plans to continue wearing the cap and believes other players will follow as they become more accepted.

