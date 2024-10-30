Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains sidelined with neck injury, will not play against Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will sit out this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers as he continues to recover from a neck injury suffered on a violent hit while making a tackle on Sunday. Cleveland’s leading tackler, Owusu-Koramoah was hospitalized overnight after he got hurt while helping bring down Baltimore running back Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah took the brunt of the blow to his head and neck area. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah was at the team’s facility on Wednesday before going home. Also, Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward remains in league protocol with his sixth documented concussion since 2018.

