Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah released from hospital after suffering neck injury on tackle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was released from the hospital after suffering a neck injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over Baltimore. Owusu-Koramoah took a blow to the head and neck area while assisting on a tackle of Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah was wearing a protective padded guardian cap over his helmet. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah was out of the hospital “and doing better.” He didn’t have any other specifics about the injury or a timetable on how long Cleveland’s leading tackler could be out. Stefanski also said top cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol.

