Browns LB Jacob Phillips suffers season-ending pectoral injury for second straight year

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight year, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips has suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski says Phillips tore the muscle during Friday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Phillips, a third-round pick in 2020 from LSU, sustained a similar injury during the 2022 regular season against Baltimore. Stefanski said the latest injury is on the opposite side from last season. Phillips has shown promise when he has been healthy. However, he’s been limited to just 20 games over the past three seasons due to injuries.

