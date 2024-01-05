Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. placed on injured reserve, knocking team captain out of playoffs

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery. He’ll miss the playoffs and will likely not play again this season unless Cleveland makes it to the Super Bowl. One of the team’s captains and most respected players, Walker hurt his knee in practice last month and had arthroscopic surgery on Dec 21. He had hoped to make it back before the end of the regular season, but couldn’t. The 28-year-old Walker made 12 starts and was credited with 42 tackles and two fumble recoveries. A stint on IR requires a four-week stay, which would take the Browns through the AFC Championship.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.