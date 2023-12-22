Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. has knee surgery, captain’s status for rest of regular season unclear

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery, knocking him out of Sunday’s game at Houston and putting his playing status in question as Cleveland aims for a playoff berth. The team said Walker had the procedure on Thursday. He’ll be evaluated on a weekly basis going forward. The Browns have three regular-season games remaining. Walker missed last week’s win over Chicago, just days after he tweaked his knee in practice. Walker usually handles play calls for the NFL’s top-ranked defense. He’s recorded 44 tackles and recovered two fumbles in 12 games. All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio is questionable with a back issue. He was forced to leave last week’s game in the first quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.