Browns kicker Hopkins ‘unlikely’ to play against Texans in playoff game because of hamstring injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is expected to sit out Saturday’s wild-card playoff game at Houston with a hamstring injury he sustained while chasing a kick returner in Cleveland’s win over the Texans on Dec. 24. Coach Kevin Stefanksi said Tuesday that it was “unlikely” Hopkins will play this week. Hopkins was one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers all season. He missed the final two regular-season games with the injury. Riley Patterson will handle kicking duties for the Browns, who signed him to their practice squad on Dec. 25. He’s made one field goal and is 6 of 7 on extra points with Cleveland. He played in 13 games for Detroit before being released.

