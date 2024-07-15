Browns, kicker Dustin Hopkins agree on 3-year, $15.9 million contract extension, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns and kicker Dustin Hopkins have agreed to a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension. Hopkins was a major weapon for Cleveland last season after coming over in a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll be under contract through the 2027 season, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been signed. ESPN.com was first to report the agreement, which makes Hopkins one of the NFL’s highest-paid kickers. The 33-year-old Hopkins made 33 of 36 field-goal tries and 24 of 26 extra points last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.