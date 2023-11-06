Browns’ Jedrick Wills Jr. placed on IR with right knee injury, will miss at least 4 weeks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. dodged a season-ending knee injury but will miss at least four weeks after being hurt in Sunday’s win over Arizona. The Browns already lost star running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin for the year with knee injuries and feared the same with Wills. However, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Wills sustained only an MCL injury. Stefanski said Wills will go on the injured list and will have to miss four games. With Wills out, backup James Hudson III likely will move into the starting left spot. Stefanski said the coaching staff is still figuring out its plans.

