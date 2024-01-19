Browns interview Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for open coordinator position

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns began trying to fill an unexpected vacancy by interviewing Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson to be their new offensive coordinator. Dickerson previously worked in Cleveland on coach Eric Mangini’s staff in 2009-10. On Wednesday, Alex Van Pelt parted ways with the Browns after four seasons working as the offensive coordinator for coach Kevin Stefanski. Van Pelt’s departure was surprising since he appeared to enjoy his time in Cleveland and was instrumental in helping the Browns cope with numerous injuries on offense. It’s still not known why Van Pelt left. Stefanski also fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney wasn’t retained. Dickerson has been with the Seahawks for three seasons.

