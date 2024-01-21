Browns interview former QB and Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for opening, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns may bring back one of their many former starting quarterbacks to oversee their offense. The team interviewed Ken Dorsey to be their coordinator on Friday, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Dorsey is the second candidate to speak with the Cleveland, which likely will conduct more interviews, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not publicly disclosing interviews. Dorsey played with the Browns from 2006-08 and is one of 37 QBs to start for Cleveland since its expansion reboot in 1999. The 42-year-old Dorsey was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator before being fired by the Bills in November.

