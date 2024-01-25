Browns interview former Eagles coordinator Johnson, set to meet with Chargers’ Moore, AP source says
By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s plans tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have interviewed Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, who was fired by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not making moves public until coach Kevin Stefanski fills out his staff. The team also received permission to meet with Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Stefanski fired Alex Van Pelt last week. If Moore is hired, it’s possible Stefanski could give up play-calling, which he has done since coming to Cleveland in 2000.
