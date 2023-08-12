Browns insist they believe in kicker Cade York despite preseason misses, rough rookie season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ confidence in Cade York could be fluttering — like one of his recent kicks. Cleveland’s second-year kicker, who struggled for much of his rookie season, missed his second field-goal attempt of the preseason Friday night in a loss to Washington. York pushed a 46-yard attempt in the third quarter to the right, a miss similar to one from 49 yards last week in the Hall of Fame game. While it would be easy to dismiss the misfires as a young player working out the kinks in exhibitions, York’s inconsistency last season — he missed eight field-goal tries — makes them more notable. Still, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski offered his public support of York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.