Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks to quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be in desperation mode for the rest of the season after they struggled on both sides of the ball against the Miami Dolphins. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett still believes the Browns can make the playoffs, but he says they have to play every game like it’s their last. Cleveland is 3-6. The Browns were coming off a dominant win over division rival Cincinnati. But against Miami they could neither run the ball nor stop the run. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has two games left on his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

