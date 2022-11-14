Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be in desperation mode for the rest of the season after they struggled on both sides of the ball against the Miami Dolphins. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett still believes the Browns can make the playoffs, but he says they have to play every game like it’s their last. Cleveland is 3-6. The Browns were coming off a dominant win over division rival Cincinnati. But against Miami they could neither run the ball nor stop the run. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has two games left on his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.