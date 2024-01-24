Browns hiring former NFL back Duce Staley to coach team’s running backs, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled one of the vacancies on their coaching staff while bracing for a possible major departure. Coach Kevin Stefanski has hired Duce Staley, a 10-year NFL veteran, as his new running backs coach, a person familiar with the addition told The Associated Press. Staley was fired in Carolina last season. Staley, who also interviewed with the New York Jets, will replace the recently fired Stump Mitchell, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not commenting on any coaching moves until Stefanski fills out his staff. Cleveland is hoping to retain offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who may leave to join his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee.

