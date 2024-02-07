Browns hiring Andy Dickerson to coach offensive line, replacing Bill Callahan, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decisions tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are hiring Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson to replace Bill Callahan, who left to join his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee. Dickerson interviewed for the Browns’ offensive coordinator position that went to Ken Dorsey. Dickerson, who previously worked for Cleveland under coach Eric Mangini, will be the newest addition to coach Kevin Stefanki’s staff, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team will not announce the hiring until Dickerson signs his contract. Callahan, widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top line coaches, left last week to work with his son and the Titans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.