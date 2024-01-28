Browns hire former quarterback Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s plans tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns have hired former quarterback Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator. Dorsey was fired as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator earlier this season. It’s not yet been decided if he’ll call plays in Cleveland, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not made any of their new coaching hires public. Stefanski fired coordinator Alex Van Pelt just days after the Browns were beaten 45-14 by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Van Pelt declined a chance to stay with the club in another role.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.