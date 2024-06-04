Browns hire former linebacker D’Qwell Jackson as pro scout, add exec Chris Polian as advisor to GM

CLEVELAND (AP) — D’Qwell Jackson is tackling a new role with the Browns. The former linebacker who was one of the few positives during some losing seasons in Cleveland has been hired as a pro scout. Jackson spent last season supporting in player development and it has been clear for some time his role would expand. The 40-year-old was a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2006. He started 96 games over eight seasons. The Browns also officially announced the hiring of former Colts general manager Chris Polian as an advisor to GM Andrew Berry. Polian was Washington’s director of pro personnel the last three seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.