Browns hire Bubba Ventrone as new special teams coordinator

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have hired Ray “Bubba” Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator. He’ll replace Mike Priefer (PREE-fer), who was fired earlier this week. Ventrone had led the special teams groups with the Indianapolis Colts since 2018. The 40-year-old was a special teams star for the Browns from 2009-10. He’ll be counted on to upgrade units that had little positive impact under Priefer. Stefanski also needs to fill some other openings in his staff and hopes to fill them before next week’s NFL Combine.

