Browns hire Bill Musgrave as offensive coaching assistant

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski continued to overhaul his coaching staff following a 7-10 season, hiring Bill Musgrave as a senior offensive adviser and making several other changes. Stefanski’s offseason has previously included firing both defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. They were replaced by Jim Schwartz and Ray “Bubba” Ventrone, respectively. As the Browns got ready for this week’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, Stefanki made more tweaks with Musgrave coming aboard the most notable move. The 55-year-old Musgrave spent the past three season as California’s offensive coordinator. But he also has 12 years of experience in the NFL, including three seasons in Minnesota, where he worked with Stefanski.

