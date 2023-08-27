Browns’ Grant has a season-ending injury and Ward has a concussion. Goodwin is back from blood clots

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. will miss his second straight season with an injury after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff in Saturday’s exhibition game in Kansas City. Grant had worked his way back from an Achilles tendon tear only to suffer another major injury the first time he touched the ball for Cleveland in a game. He signed a three-year, $10 million contract as a free agent in 2022. Also, Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is in concussion protocol after getting hurt against the Chiefs. On a bright note, Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been cleared to practice after being sidelined with blood clots.

