Browns’ Grant Delpit signs 3-year, $36 million extension day after getting injured against Jags

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) reacts after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns safety Grant Delpit signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension with Cleveland, one day after he injured his groin in a win over Jacksonville. The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. A second-round pick from LSU in 2020, Delpit would have been eligible for free agency after this season. Delpit missed his rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon, but has developed into a productive playmaker for the Browns, who currently hold a wild-card playoff spot. Delpit entered Sunday’s game against the Jaguars leading the Browns in tackles. He had a sack in the second quarter before getting hurt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.