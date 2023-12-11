Browns’ Grant Delpit signs 3-year, $36 million extension day after getting injured against Jags

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns safety Grant Delpit signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension with Cleveland, one day after he injured his groin in a win over Jacksonville. The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. A second-round pick from LSU in 2020, Delpit would have been eligible for free agency after this season. Delpit missed his rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon, but has developed into a productive playmaker for the Browns, who currently hold a wild-card playoff spot. Delpit entered Sunday’s game against the Jaguars leading the Browns in tackles. He had a sack in the second quarter before getting hurt.

