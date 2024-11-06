Browns GM says it’s possible QB Deshaun Watson will play for team again after season-ending injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry hasn’t ruled out quarterback Deshaun Watson returning to play for Cleveland again despite another significant injury, three disappointing seasons and a divided fan base.

Watson suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon on Oct. 20 in a loss to Cincinnati, a setback that has led to speculation about his future with the Browns, who made a franchise-altering trade to acquire him in 2022.

“That’s always possible,” Berry said Wednesday when asked directly if Watson will play for Cleveland again.

Watson hasn’t come close to living up to expectations since being acquired by the Browns (2-7), who reached their bye week with numerous questions and a major problem at quarterback.

The team’s decision to send three-first round draft picks to Houston and sign the 29-year-old Watson to a fully guaranteed, five-year $230 million contract has backfired.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is carted off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki

Watson is 9-10 in just 19 starts after he was suspended 11 games by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy and his last two seasons were ended prematurely by injuries — a broken shoulder last season, the snapped tendon in 2024.

Watson is owed $46 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Browns will take a salary-cap hit of $72 million, restricting their ability to fix the roster.

The deal has been panned universally, with some calling it the worst in NFL history.

Team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were widely criticized for the move because of the money and allegations of sexual misconduct Watson faced while he played for the Texans. He was accused by two dozen women of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions.

Berry reiterated the trade was collaborative.

“Like we’ve always said, all of us were on board,” Berry said. “Everyone’s on board and obviously with a big commitment in that regard, that’s always going to be the case.”

Watson’s arrival in Cleveland was met with a mixed reaction from fans, some of whom were disappointed the team would add a player with so many off-field issues.

When Watson went down with his injury, there was some derisive cheering and the negative reaction angered several of his teammates.

Berry was asked if the response will affect any QB decisions going forward.

“We love our fans,” he said. “We know that they’re passionate and they love the team. As we make decisions organizationally, it’ll always be within what we think is within the best interest of the franchise. Some of those will be popular, some of those will be unpopular, but that’s really the way that we’ll navigate it.”

