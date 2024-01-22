Browns GM says he would ‘absolutely love’ to re-sign Flacco, even as Watson’s backup

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco’s short, surprising stint with the Browns could lead to a second season in Cleveland — maybe as Deshaun Watson’s backup. General manager Andrew Berry says he would “absolutely love” to re-sign the 39-year-old Flacco, who went 4-1 as a starter and helped the Browns make the playoffs after Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Berry noted there could be financial limitations that prevent Flacco from returning. Flacco hasn’t decided if he wants to continue playing or if he would settle being a team’s No. 2 QB. The former Super Bowl MVP was signed by the Browns out of desperation in November and resurrected his career by throwing for more than 300 yards in each of his last five games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.