Browns GM Berry says ‘easy decision’ to sit QB Deshaun Watson against Ravens with shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said it was “a very easy decision” to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday against Baltimore because he was unable to throw effectively. Watson sat with a bruised right shoulder and the Browns were trounced 28-3 by the Ravens, who intercepted rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson three times in his NFL debut. Berry said Watson’s shoulder is structurally sound and the injury is not long term. Watson is expected to play on Oct. 15 against San Francisco. During his bye week news conference Wednesday, Berry also tried to clarify what led to the decision for Watson to be inactive, saying it was a consensus between the QB and team.

