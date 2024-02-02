Browns give Titans permission to interview Bill Callahan, who’s expected to join son, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the interview tells the AP the Cleveland Browns have granted Tennessee permission to speak with offensive line coach Bill Callahan about joining his son Brian’s staff with the Titans. Bill Callahan is expected to leave the Browns, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are not commenting during the interview process. Brian Callahan was recently hired by the Titans, who fired Mike Vrabel following consecutive losing seasons. The younger Callahan had been Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator since 2019. Bill Callahan was previously a head coach with Oakland and Washington.

