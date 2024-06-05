Browns give coach Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry contract extensions following success, stability

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have rewarded coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry with contract extensions after they brought success and stability to an organization that had little before their arrival. Stefanski led the Browns to an 11-6 record and playoff appearance last season despite a rash of injuries, including losing quarterback Deshaun Watson with a shoulder injury after six starts. Cleveland started — and won — with four different QBs. Stefanski was named AP Coach of the Year for the second time in four seasons. Berry has rebuilt Cleveland’s roster in his second stint with the team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.