Browns get Watson a new target, nab WR Tillman in NFL draft

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — After sitting out two rounds, the Cleveland Browns selected Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman with the No. 74 overall pick in the NFL draft. Tillman adds receiving depth for the Browns, who traded for receiver Elijah Moore and signed free agent Marquise Goodwin this offseason. All three will be targets for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Tillman had 37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns last season. He was limited to six games because of an ankle injury. With its second pick in the third round, Cleveland nabbed Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika. The 6-foot-2, 335-pounder began his college career at LSU.

