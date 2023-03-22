Browns get speed, land WR Moore from Jets, swap draft picks

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns addressed their biggest offensive need — speed. Cleveland acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade from the New York Jets. The Browns sent the No. 42 pick in this year’s NFL draft to the Jets for Moore and the No. 74 selection. The Jets parted with Moore, a second-round pick in 2021, shortly after agreeing to terms with former Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal. Cleveland had been looking for another receiver for Deshaun Watson, who came over last year in a trade from Houston. Moore had been unhappy in New York after catching just 37 passes last season and requesting a trade.

