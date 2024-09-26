Browns’ Garrett pushing through several injuries, NFL’s top DE determined to play against Vegas

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett won’t let an assortment of injuries stop him. Not surprisingly, he’s pushing and powering through the pain. Garrett was back at practice with the Browns on Thursday and the NFL’s incumbent Defensive Player of the Year said he’ll play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite dealing with injuries to both feet, an Achilles tendon and thigh — and maybe others. Garrett barely made it through last week’s loss to the New York Giants. His season appeared in jeopardy, but an MRI didn’t reveal any structural damage and Garrett is determined to play as long as he can.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.