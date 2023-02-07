Browns’ Garrett: ‘All good’ after hurting toe at Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett does not need surgery after dislocating his toe during Pro Bowl events last weekend. Garrett got hurt while racing Carolina defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course in Las Vegas as part of the Pro Bowl’s reimagined festivities. The Browns said X-rays were negative. Garrett posted on Twitter that he was OK. The 27-year-old Garrett tied his team single-season record with 16 sacks last season despite playing with a shoulder sprain and biceps strain sustained when he crashed his car following a practice in late September.

