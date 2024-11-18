Browns’ fade continues against Saints despite Jameis Winston’s production against his former club

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Browns quarterback Jameis Winston says Cleveland “did some good things” against New Orleans, but needs to “find a way to finish drives.” Winston passed for 395 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in his first game back at the Superdome since leaving New Orleans for Cleveland last offseason. His scoring passes went for 89 yards to Jerry Jeudy and 30 yards to Elijah Moore. But after Winston’s second scoring pass tied the game at 14, the Browns faded in the fourth quarter of a 35-14 loss that dropped Cleveland to 2-8, just one season after they went 11-6. The Browns are 1-2 since Winston replaced Deshaun Watson, whose season ended with an Achilles injury on Oct. 20.

