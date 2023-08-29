Browns expecting big things with Deshaun Watson on field from start after suspension-altered season

For the Cleveland Browns, everything hinges on quarterback Deshaun Watson. He’ll begin this season on the field after missing 11 games last year because of an NFL suspension. The Browns are heavily invested in Watson, whose rustiness in the six games he played in 2022 was concerning. Cleveland added some offensive playmakers this offseason to help Watson and coach Kevin Stefanski, who is under pressure to win. The biggest change came to the defense, which has been handed over to longtime coordinator Jim Schwartz. The Browns need to take advantage of playing four of their first five games at home.

