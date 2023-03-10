Browns enter free agency looking for defensive help, wideout

The Browns are expected to shop in the defensive aisle in free agency. Cleveland can blame much of its 7-10 season on a defense that couldn’t stop the run and needs an upgrade. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes to pressure quarterbacks and the Browns need help along the defensive line to do that and help All-Pro end Myles Garrett. But before free agency opens, the Browns must restructure quarterback Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract to open space under the salary cap. Cleveland will also look to add a safety and wide receiver.

