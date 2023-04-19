Browns enter another NFL draft with needs, without top picks

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks with the media during an NFL football news conference at the team's practice facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Richard]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns will begin the NFL draft waiting. Cleveland doesn’t own a pick in the first two rounds, in part because of trading three first-round draft picks to Houston last year in the deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns won’t pick until No. 74  — in the third round — unless general manager Andrew Berry makes a move. Berry has been aggressive in past drafts, and it won’t be a surprise if he does some wheeling and dealing to add pieces to a team that went 7-10 and missed the playoffs in 2022.

