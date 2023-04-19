Browns enter another NFL draft with needs, without top picks

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns will begin the NFL draft waiting. Cleveland doesn’t own a pick in the first two rounds, in part because of trading three first-round draft picks to Houston last year in the deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns won’t pick until No. 74 — in the third round — unless general manager Andrew Berry makes a move. Berry has been aggressive in past drafts, and it won’t be a surprise if he does some wheeling and dealing to add pieces to a team that went 7-10 and missed the playoffs in 2022.

