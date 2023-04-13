Browns end agreement with FirstEnergy, change stadium name

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy have reached an agreement to end their stadium naming rights agreement after 10 years. Terms and conditions of the agreement were not disclosed Thursday. The team said the lakefront stadium will return to its previous name: Cleveland Browns Stadium. FirstEnergy’s partnership with the NFL franchise came under scrutiny after the utility company allegedly paid bribes to Oho lawmakers. It’s not yet clear if the Browns will re-open bidding for its stadium name.

