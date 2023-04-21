Browns’ DT Winfrey remains on roster amid legal troubles

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is monitoring the legal situation involving defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who remains on the roster following his arrest last week on a misdemeanor assault charge. Winfrey, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 from Oklahoma, was arrested in Texas on April 12. He was accused of causing “bodily injury” to a woman he was dating. The 22-year-old Winfrey remains free on bond and attended the Browns’ voluntary offseason program this week. Berry wouldn’t comment specifically about Winfrey’s case during his pre-draft availability on Friday. However, Berry confirmed Winfrey remains part of the team. Winfrey was disciplined by the team for maturity issues as rookie.

