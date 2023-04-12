Browns DT Winfrey arrested on misdemeanor assault charge

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating. According to Harris County court records, Winfrey was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault. He was freed on $1,000 bond and told not to have contact with the complainant. A Browns spokesman says the team is “aware of the situation and gathering more information.” A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for immature behavior.

