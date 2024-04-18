Browns’ draft still affected by Deshaun Watson trade. Team without first-round pick for 3rd year

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL draft used to be a major event in Cleveland, viewed as a springtime Super Bowl for the team’s long-suffering fans. Not anymore. The team’s franchise-shifting trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson two years ago has once again made the draft an afterthought. For the third straight year, Cleveland is without a first-round pick after shipping three of them along with a handful of late-round selections to the Houston Texas in 2022 for Watson, who has yet to deliver a championship or even a playoff win. The Browns won’t pick until No. 54 and currently have just two selections in the top 150. That doesn’t mean general manager Andrew Berry won’t make a move.

