Browns’ draft still affected by Deshaun Watson trade. Team without first-round pick for 3rd year

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Cleveland. For the third straight year, Cleveland is without a first-round pick after shipping three along with a handful of late-round selections to the Houston Texas in 2022 for Watson, who has yet to deliver a championship or even a playoff win. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirk Irwin]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL draft used to be a major event in Cleveland, viewed as a springtime Super Bowl for the team’s long-suffering fans. Not anymore. The team’s franchise-shifting trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson two years ago has once again made the draft an afterthought. For the third straight year, Cleveland is without a first-round pick after shipping three of them along with a handful of late-round selections to the Houston Texas in 2022 for Watson, who has yet to deliver a championship or even a playoff win. The Browns won’t pick until No. 54 and currently have just two selections in the top 150. That doesn’t mean general manager Andrew Berry won’t make a move.

