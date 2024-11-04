Browns doomed by two communication blunders in 27-10 loss to Chargers. Cleveland drops to 2-7 at bye

CLEVELAND (AP) — One week after a stunning win, the Browns helped beat themselves. Doomed by a pair of communication breakdowns in the secondary that resulted in two long touchdown passes by Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert, Cleveland’s season fell to a new low with a 27-10 loss to the Chargers. The Browns gained just 57 yards while falling behind by 17 points at halftime and dropped to 2-7 — not what they expected in a season that began with Super Bowl chatter. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw three interceptions and was sacked six times. Despite the poor performance, coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s sticking with Winston as as his starter. The Browns are on a bye this week.

