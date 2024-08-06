Browns’ Deshaun Watson sitting out preseason opener as he continues recovery from shoulder surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Green Bay Packers as the Browns continue to take a cautious approach after he underwent right shoulder surgery in November. Coach Kevin Stefanski announced his plans with Watson before Tuesday’s practice. Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the Browns and make his debut with the team after signing as a free agent in March. Watson has thrown nearly every day in training camp so far, but the Browns are closely monitoring his reps and workload while getting him ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Dallas.

