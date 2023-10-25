Browns’ Deshaun Watson out this week against Seahawks, will miss 4th game with right shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play again this week with a strained right shoulder, a nagging injury that has already cost him three games. P.J. Walker will start in place of Watson on Sunday when the Browns visit the Seattle Seahawks. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson, who started last week at Indianapolis but left after just 12 plays, did not sustain any additional damage to his shoulder in his brief outing against the Colts. He initially hurt it on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. Walker came off the bench and led the Browns to a 39-38 win over Indy.

