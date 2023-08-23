Browns’ Deshaun Watson knows he has to prove he still belongs among NFL’s elite quarterbacks

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson still has much to prove both on and off the field. While he tries to repair an image marred by sexual misconduct allegations, Watson is attempting to move back among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, a status he once held but has since relinquished. Watson must convince his critics, and to a lesser degree himself, that he’s still one of the game’s best players behind center. While playing for Houston, he had a place in the league’s upper echelon of QBs, mentioned alongside Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. With Cleveland, Watson’s stock has plummeted. He accepts that and wants to change it.

