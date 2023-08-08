Browns DEs Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas both undergo knee surgeries, will miss start of season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both underwent knee surgeries on Tuesday and will be sidelined into the regular season. The team said Wright and Thomas were both operated on at University Hospitals by Browns physician Dr. James Voos. The Browns expect the players to need “several weeks” to recover. Cleveland opens on Sept. 10 against Cincinnati. Wright, a third-round pick in 2022, was injured in the Browns’ 21-16 win over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game last Thursday. Thomas, selected in the seventh round last year, got hurt during practice on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.